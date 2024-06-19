UEFA fines Albania, Serbia $10,700 each for nationalist fan banners at Euro 2024 games

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — UEFA has fined the Albanian and Serbian soccer federations $10,700 each for fans displaying banners with nationalist maps at European Championship games. Each federation was charged with “transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event” because they are responsible for the conduct of their fans at stadiums. Albania fans displayed a banner with a map extending its borders into neighboring countries’ territory. It was shown during the 2-1 loss against Italy on Saturday in Dortmund. Serbia fans’ banner included the independent territory of Kosovo and a slogan “No Surrender” at a 1-0 loss against England in Gelsenkirchen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.