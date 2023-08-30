UEFA doesn’t want Champions League referees to follow ‘absurd’ FIFA World Cup policy on added time

MONACO (AP) — UEFA does not want Champions League games to match the World Cup with double-digit minutes of stoppage time. Its top soccer official called FIFA’s stoppage-time “absolutely absurd” on Wednesday. UEFA Chief of Football Zvonimir Boban says adding so many extra minutes over a full season is bad for players’ health. FIFA has pushed referees at the men’s and women’s World Cups to routinely let games run from the regulation 90 minutes to 100-plus. FIFA wants all goal celebrations, substitutions, injuries and suspected time-wasting taken into account. UEFA says Champions League games already have more active playing time than other competitions.

