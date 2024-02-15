UEFA details trend and risks of teams in multi-club owner groups in $28BN European soccer industry

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says more than 300 soccer clubs are in ownership groups involving multiple teams. The European soccer body says multi-club ownership is driven by American investors and could threaten the integrity of European games. UEFA details the “multi-club ownership” trend in its annual analysis of the European soccer economy worth about $27.9 billion in club revenue last year. The report has been published while sibling clubs Manchester City and Girona are on track to test UEFA rules ahead of entering the Champions League together next season. Fans have protested against their multi-club ownership groups recently in England, France and Belgium.

