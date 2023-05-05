UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA was widely blamed this year for security failures at the chaotic and life-threatening 2022 Champions League final. The European soccer body has published its action plans for future cup finals that was demanded by investigators of that game in Paris. UEFA says it created a “senior level incident control group” to oversee its highest profile games. It will have more of its own security staff at stadiums and issue fans only digital tickets instead of paper. UEFA has also ordered crowd modelling assessments for its four upcoming club competitions finals. The Champions League final is on June 10 in Istanbul.

