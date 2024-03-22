UEFA compensates Liverpool fans for chaotic Champions League final in Paris

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says it has reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans for personal injury claims from dangerous chaos at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. The security failures at Stade de France before Liverpool played Real Madrid were a near “mass fatality catastrophe” according to an investigation team appointed by UEFA. The investigation panel said last year the European soccer body had primary responsibility. UEFA says the settlement agreement “has been made without any admission of liability.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.