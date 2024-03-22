UEFA compensates Liverpool fans for chaotic Champions League final in Paris

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Police officers guard the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, on May 28, 2022. UEFA has reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans for personal injury claims from the dangerous chaos at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. UEFA said on Friday March 22, 2024 it made a “full and final settlement” with fans represented by two law firms in Liverpool “in relation to the difficulties and challenges that they were confronted with.” (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says it has reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans for personal injury claims from dangerous chaos at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. The security failures at Stade de France before Liverpool played Real Madrid were a near “mass fatality catastrophe” according to an investigation team appointed by UEFA. The investigation panel said last year the European soccer body had primary responsibility. UEFA says the settlement agreement “has been made without any admission of liability.”

