UEFA closes Legia Warsaw stadium for 1 game after fan incidents including giant expletive banner

By The Associated Press
Goalkeeper Jeremy Frick of Servette Geneva makes a save during the Europa Conference League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Servette FC and FC Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Slavomir Kubes/CTK via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Slavomir Kubes]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Legia Warsaw’s season-long issues with fan incidents at UEFA-organized games led to an order to play its next European home game in an empty stadium. The latest disciplinary case included a charge for a giant banner by fans with an expletive aimed at UEFA. Fans unveiled the banner along the length of Legia’s stadium before a Europa Conference League game against Molde last month. The UEFA charge was a “provocative message of an offensive nature.” Legia was fined $23,000. Disorder broke out at a previous Legia game at Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar.

