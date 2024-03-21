UEFA closes Legia Warsaw stadium for 1 game after fan incidents including giant expletive banner

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Legia Warsaw’s season-long issues with fan incidents at UEFA-organized games led to an order to play its next European home game in an empty stadium. The latest disciplinary case included a charge for a giant banner by fans with an expletive aimed at UEFA. Fans unveiled the banner along the length of Legia’s stadium before a Europa Conference League game against Molde last month. The UEFA charge was a “provocative message of an offensive nature.” Legia was fined $23,000. Disorder broke out at a previous Legia game at Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar.

