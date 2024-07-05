UEFA clears City, United, Girona and Nice to play in European competitions next season

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has cleared Spanish side Girona and French club Nice along with English teams Manchester City and United to play in European competitions next season. The decision comes after they made changes to comply with multi-club ownership rules. Girona finished third in La Liga to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. Nice placed fifth in Ligue 1 to reach the Europa League along with FA Cup winner United. English Premier League champion City will play in the Champions League. Proceedings against all four clubs were opened due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule for UEFA club competitions.

