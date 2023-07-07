UEFA clears Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa for European entry but limits future transfer deals

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Under threat of losing European competition places, Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa were cleared Friday, July 7, 2023, by UEFA to play next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan, but all had limits placed on future transfer dealings with their sibling teams. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

GENEVA (AP) — Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa have been cleared by UEFA to play in European competitions next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan. All three were under threat of being removed by UEFA. UEFA drafted rules on multi-club ownership 25 years ago to protect the integrity of its competitions when the teams could be drawn to play each other during the season. UEFA-appointed investigators evaluated three cases in recent weeks. These were Brighton and Union Saint-Gilloise, Toulouse and AC Milan, plus Aston Villa and Vittoria Guimaraes. UEFA noted “significant changes by the clubs and investors” though placed limits on future transfer dealings with their sibling teams.

