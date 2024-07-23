UEFA charges Spain duo Rodri and Morata after song about Gibraltar during Euro 2024 celebrations

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri with violating its “basic rules of decent conduct” after singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team’s European Championship title celebration. UEFA on Tuesday said the charges against two players also include “bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.” Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a celebration in Madrid last week after the team’s 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final. Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years. The Gibraltar soccer federation filed a formal complaint to UEFA.

