UEFA charges Albania over ‘provocative message’ and fireworks in Euro 2024 loss to Italy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Albania is facing four UEFA charges over a “provocative message” allegedly displayed by its fans and other behavior in a European Championship loss to Italy. UEFA says that the Albanian soccer federation is facing disciplinary proceedings over the message, the throwing of objects, use of fireworks and an “invasion of the field of play”. One person entered the field of play near the end of the game, which Albania lost 2-1. UEFA hasn’t specified which message it objects to, only that it was “a provocative message unfit for a sports event.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.