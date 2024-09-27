UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for Nazi-style flag

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Barcelona from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for displaying a banner with Nazi overtones about the team’s new German coach. A black flag with the words “Flick Heil” in apparent tribute to coach Hansi Flick was displayed during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week. The disciplinary sanction for “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct” will apply on Nov. 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade. The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. in April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League.

