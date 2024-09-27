UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for Nazi-style flag

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's players celebrate after their teammate Lamine Yamal scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Monaco, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Barcelona from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for displaying a banner with Nazi overtones about the team’s new German coach. A black flag with the words “Flick Heil” in apparent tribute to coach Hansi Flick was displayed during  a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week. The disciplinary sanction for “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct” will apply on Nov. 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade. The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. in April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.