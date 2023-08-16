UEFA and Greece focus on soccer violence on day of Super Cup final outside Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is meeting with Greece’s prime minister as part of an effort to deal with organized violence in soccer in the wake of a deadly attack led by Croatian fans in Athens. Ceferin has started talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were to be joined later by representatives from Greece’s four major clubs. The meetings were held hours before the Super Cup match between Sevilla and Manchester City at Karaiskakis Stadium near Athens. A 29-year-old AEK Athens fan was stabbed and killed last week after scores of supporters of Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb staged an attack outside the Greek club’s stadium.

