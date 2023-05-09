UEFA aims to fairly share revamped Champions League money

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says it expects revenue from broadcasters and sponsors to rise about 33% for its club competitions like the Champions League when the format changes in 2024 with more teams and more games. UEFA also pledged to spread most of any surplus income among lower-ranked leagues if total sales approach $5.5 billion. UEFA’s confidence is based on a first wave of broadcast deals including Britain, France and the United States for the 2024-27 seasons.

