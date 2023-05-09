UEFA aims to fairly share revamped Champions League money

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says it expects revenue from broadcasters and sponsors to rise about 33% for its club competitions like the Champions League when the format changes in 2024 with more teams and more games. UEFA also pledged to spread most of any surplus income among lower-ranked leagues if total sales approach $5.5 billion. UEFA’s confidence is based on a first wave of broadcast deals including Britain, France and the United States for the 2024-27 seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.