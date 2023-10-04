UEFA accepts Italy-Turkey co-host bid for Euro 2032 and leaves UK-Ireland as only candidate for 2028

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has all but confirmed its long-expected hosts for the European Championship in 2028 and 2032. On Wednesday European soccer’s governing body formally accepted a joint bid proposal from Italy and Turkey for the 2032 edition. Turkey also had been bidding for the 2028 edition against the strongly favored U.K. and Ireland combined plan which is now left as the only candidate. UEFA says Turkey withdrew its 2028 bid. Both 2028 and 2032 hosting decisions must be formally approved by the UEFA executive committee meeting next Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland. Those should be a formality.

