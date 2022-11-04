Ueda holds 1-shot lead in Toto Classic after 2nd round

By The Associated Press
Japanese player Momoko Ueda watches her tee shot on the second hole at the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/164344+0900]

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Motoko Ueda has had a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic. Ueda was a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70. Attahaya Thitikul of Thailand is the LPGA’s No. 1-ranked player. She had 67 and was four shots off the lead. Saiki Fujita of Japan had the best round of the day with a 66 and was three shots off the pace.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.