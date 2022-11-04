Ueda holds 1-shot lead in Toto Classic after 2nd round

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Motoko Ueda has had a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic. Ueda was a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70. Attahaya Thitikul of Thailand is the LPGA’s No. 1-ranked player. She had 67 and was four shots off the lead. Saiki Fujita of Japan had the best round of the day with a 66 and was three shots off the pace.

