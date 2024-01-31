Udinese’s punishment for racist abuse of Mike Maignan by fans reduced on appeal

By The Associated Press
AC Milan 's goalkeeper Mike Maignan in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan that was suspended, at the Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted a top-tier Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half. Maignan left the field after the insults which followed a goal for Milan. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrea Bressanutti]

ROME (AP) — Udinese won’t have to play in an empty stadium Saturday against Monza after the Italian soccer federation reduced on appeal the club’s punishment for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Udinese will instead play its next two home matches with only one end of the stadium closed. The federation did not say why the punishment was reduced. Maignan walked off the field after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises in a recent game. The 28-year-old goalkeeper was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes. They returned and Milan went on to win 3-2.

