Udinese’s punishment for racist abuse of Mike Maignan by fans reduced on appeal

ROME (AP) — Udinese won’t have to play in an empty stadium Saturday against Monza after the Italian soccer federation reduced on appeal the club’s punishment for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Udinese will instead play its next two home matches with only one end of the stadium closed. The federation did not say why the punishment was reduced. Maignan walked off the field after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises in a recent game. The 28-year-old goalkeeper was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes. They returned and Milan went on to win 3-2.

