Udinese wins for first time since October while extending Monza winless run to 8 games

By The Associated Press
AC Monza's Pedro Pereira shoots the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Photo AC Monza/Studio Buzzi/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Photo AC Monza/ by Studio Buzzi]

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Udinese has beaten Monza 2-1 to end its five-game winless run and move it into ninth place in Serie A. An early goal from Lorenzo Lucca was cancelled out by Giorgos Kyriakopoulos but Jaka Bijol scored the 70th-minute winner on Monday. The result was harsh on Monza but leaves it second to last in the league and without a win since Oct. 21.

