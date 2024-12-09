Udinese wins for first time since October while extending Monza winless run to 8 games

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Udinese has beaten Monza 2-1 to end its five-game winless run and move it into ninth place in Serie A. An early goal from Lorenzo Lucca was cancelled out by Giorgos Kyriakopoulos but Jaka Bijol scored the 70th-minute winner on Monday. The result was harsh on Monza but leaves it second to last in the league and without a win since Oct. 21.

