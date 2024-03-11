Udinese stuns Lazio in Serie A for only second win of the year

ROME (AP) — Udinese has jumped four places to 13th in Serie A thanks to a surprise 2-1 win at Lazio. All three goals came in a five-minute burst early in the second half. Udinese took the lead after 47 minutes through Lorenzo Lucca. Lautaro Giannetti’s own goal equalized two minutes later. Oier Zarraga grabbed the winner for Udinese moments later. The result was just its second win all year. Lazio remains ninth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.