Udinese says fans who racially abused Milan goalkeeper Maignan will be banned for life

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Referee Fabio Maresca, right, speaks to AC Milan's Mike Maignan during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan that was suspended, at the Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted a top-tier Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half. Maignan left the field after the insults which followed a goal for Milan. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrea Bressanutti]

MILAN (AP) — Serie A club Udinese has vowed to work hard to identify the fans who racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and ban them for life amid calls for tougher sanctions from authorities following another weekend when Italian soccer games were overshadowed by fan behavior. A decision from the Italian sporting judge on Udinese’s punishment is expected on Tuesday. Authorities can also issues orders banning individuals from stadiums for a maximum of five years. But Udinese says its own ban will be more severe.

