Udinese says fans who racially abused Milan goalkeeper Maignan will be banned for life

MILAN (AP) — Serie A club Udinese has vowed to work hard to identify the fans who racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and ban them for life amid calls for tougher sanctions from authorities following another weekend when Italian soccer games were overshadowed by fan behavior. A decision from the Italian sporting judge on Udinese’s punishment is expected on Tuesday. Authorities can also issues orders banning individuals from stadiums for a maximum of five years. But Udinese says its own ban will be more severe.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.