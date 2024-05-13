Udinese out of Serie A drop zone after beating Lecce

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese has moved out of the Serie A relegation zone thanks to a 2-0 win at Lecce. Lorenzo Lucca and Lazar Samardžić got the goals that gave Fabio Cannavaro’s men the crucial victory on Monday. The club’s first win since March 11 has lifted it one point clear of the drop zone with two games remaining. Lecce is safe in 13th. Fiorentina has moved above Napoli into eighth with a 2-1 win over Monza. A lovely Arthur Melo goal with 12 minutes remaining secured victory.

