Udinese out of Serie A drop zone after beating Lecce

By The Associated Press
Lecce coach Fabio Cannavaro gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Udinese Calcio at the Via del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Evangelista]

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese has moved out of the Serie A relegation zone thanks to a 2-0 win at Lecce. Lorenzo Lucca and Lazar Samardžić got the goals that gave Fabio Cannavaro’s men the crucial victory on Monday. The club’s first win since March 11 has lifted it one point clear of the drop zone with two games remaining. Lecce is safe in 13th. Fiorentina has moved above Napoli into eighth with a 2-1 win over Monza. A lovely Arthur Melo goal with 12 minutes remaining secured victory.

