Udinese into top four in Serie A after beating 10-man Cagliari

Udinese has moved into the top four in Serie A after beating 10-man Cagliari 2-0 at home. The turning point on Friday came after half an hour when Cagliari’s Antoine Makoumbou was sent off for a second yellow card offense. Eight minutes later, Udinese led when Lorenzo Lucca scored with a powerful header. Former Aston Villa and Watford striker Keinan Davis clinched the win 12 minutes from time with a fine individual goal. Udinese is tied with third-placed Juventus on points and behind Napoli and Inter. Cagliari remains 15th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.