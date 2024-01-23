Udinese has to play home game without fans for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan’s Maignan

MILAN (AP) — Udinese will have to play its next home game in an empty stadium as punishment for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The Serie A judge made the decision following widespread outrage after the incidents during Saturday’s game in Udine. Fans won’t be allowed in for a game against Monza on Feb. 3. Maignan walked off the field after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises. The 28-year-old goalie was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes. They returned and Milan went on to win 3-2.

