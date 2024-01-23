Udinese has to play home game without fans for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan’s Maignan

By The Associated Press
AC Milan 's goalkeeper Mike Maignan in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan that was suspended, at the Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted a top-tier Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half. Maignan left the field after the insults which followed a goal for Milan. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrea Bressanutti]

MILAN (AP) — Udinese will have to play its next home game in an empty stadium as punishment for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The Serie A judge made the decision following widespread outrage after the incidents during Saturday’s game in Udine. Fans won’t be allowed in for a game against Monza on Feb. 3. Maignan walked off the field after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises. The 28-year-old goalie was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes. They returned and Milan went on to win 3-2.

