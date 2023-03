ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze scored 25 points to lead the New Mexico Lobos to a 94-80 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Lobos improved to 21-9 while the Bulldogs dropped to 10-19.

