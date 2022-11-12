Udeze, House lead New Mexico over South Alabama 80-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze and Jaelen House scored 21 points apiece as New Mexico beat South Alabama 80-74 on Friday night.

Udeze also contributed seven rebounds for the Lobos (2-0). House sank 3 for 6 from distance, and 8 for 10 from the foul line, adding seven assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Moore finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists for the Jaguars (1-1). South Alabama also got 11 points from Greg Parham and Owen White.

Udeze scored 11 points in the first half for New Mexico, who led 36-35 at halftime. New Mexico outscored South Alabama by five points in the second half. House led the way with 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. New Mexico visits SMU while South Alabama hosts Alabama.

