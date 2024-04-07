UConn’s Stephon Castle is an anomaly in this NCAA title game — a blue-chip, 5-star recruit

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — UConn’s Stephon Castle is an anomaly in this year’s Final Four. That’s because he’s a blue-chip, five-star McDonald’s All-American who could have chosen just about any school in the country. Now in the final games of an impressive freshman season, Castle is showing why he could be a game-changing force in Monday’s title game. The freshman led the Huskies with 21 points in the national semifinals against Alabama, providing much-needed scoring punch against a tough Tide team that pushed UConn until the final minutes of its 86-72 win.

