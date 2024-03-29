UConn’s Paige Bueckers humbled by praise from Geno Auriemma that she’s best in the country

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paige Bueckers says she was humbled when UConn coach Geno Auriemma proclaimed her the best player in the country earlier this week. That’s heady praise considering the amount of talent in the NCAA Touranament, highlighted by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Bueckers is more than doing her part in helping UConn reach the Sweet 16. She played all 40 minutes and had 32 points in the second-round win over Syracuse. She’ll be looking for another big performance against Duke in the regional semifinals.

