UConn’s leading scorer Alex Karaban to miss Saturday’s game against Maryland Eastern Shore

Hartford, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s leading scorer Alex Karaban will not play in the second-ranked Huskies game against visiting Maryland Eastern Shore, the university announced about 30 minutes before the start of the game. Karaban was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury late in a loss to Dayton in the seventh-place game in the Maui Invitational. He was at the XL Center riding a stationary bike while his teammates warmed up. He is the top scorer for the Huskies with an average of 15.9 points per game and tied for the team lead with 14 blocked shots.

