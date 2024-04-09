UConn’s Hurley at the pinnacle of his career, joining legends like Wooden, Krzyzewski

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dan Hurley is a man at the pinnacle of his career, joining a star-studded list of coaches with consecutive national titles. With UConn’s 75-60 victory over Purdue, Hurley became the first coach to win back-to-back championships since Billy Donovan with Florida in 2007. The exclusive coaching club also includes names like John Wooden and Mike Krzyzewski. The Huskies might have to get uncomfortable financially to keep him in Storrs for a shot at the three-peat. Hurley could be a wanted man in the coming weeks, particularly if the Kentucky job comes open. Coach John Calipari is reportedly in talks with Arkansas about switching Southeastern Conference schools, which would open one of the premier jobs in the sport.

