UConn’s efficiency data on both sides of the ball looks worthy of another March Madness title

Reigning national champion Connecticut has rolled through the regular season, the Big East Tournament and now two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies entered March Madness with top-tier efficiency ratings on both sides of the ball from KenPom. Those figures align with profiles of past champions and Final Four teams. The Huskies are one of seven teams in the top 25 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. That applies to 15 of the last 22 NCAA champions back to 2001. The list includes fellow 1-seeds Houston, Purdue and North Carolina. There’s also a strong candidate in second-seeded Arizona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.