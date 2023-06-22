UConn’s Dan Hurley cashes in on national title with a new 6-year, $31.5M contract

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $31.5 million contract, the school announced Thursday. The deal, which runs through 2029, will pay Hurley an average of $5.25 million per season and includes incentives that could push his compensation higher. The contract replaces a package signed in 2018 when Hurley was hired that paid him about $3 million per season. The 50-year-old Hurley is 104-55 in five seasons at UConn. The Huskies went 31-8 this past season on the way to the program’s fifth national title, winning each game in the NCAA Tournament by double digits. Hurley’s 13-year coaching record, which includes stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, is 255-160.

