UConn’s Dan Hurley cashes in on national title with a new 6-year, $31.5M contract

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press
FILE - UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after cutting down the netting from the 82-54 win against Gonzaga of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $31.5 million contract, the school announced Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $31.5 million contract, the school announced Thursday. The deal, which runs through 2029, will pay Hurley an average of $5.25 million per season and includes incentives that could push his compensation higher. The contract replaces a package signed in 2018 when Hurley was hired that paid him about $3 million per season. The 50-year-old Hurley is 104-55 in five seasons at UConn. The Huskies went 31-8 this past season on the way to the program’s fifth national title, winning each game in the NCAA Tournament by double digits. Hurley’s 13-year coaching record, which includes stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, is 255-160.

