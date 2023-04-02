UConn’s Dan Hurley adding to storied family legacy

HOUSTON (AP) — Win or lose Monday night’s national championship game against San Diego State, Dan Hurley has brought UConn back to national prominence and added to his family’s lofty legacy. Hurley grew up under the shadow of a father who was Hall of Fame coach and a brother who starred in college before playing in the NBA. Hurley nearly gave up basketball while playing at Seton Hall, but returned to earn his degree. He joined the family business right out of college to kick off a coaching career that brought him to UConn five years ago. After a dominant run through the bracket, the Huskies are one win from helping Hurley add to the family legacy.

