UConn’s Castle, Kentucky duo, Tennessee’s Knecht headline the list of top guards in the NBA draft

UConn combo guard Stephon Castle, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht and a backcourt duo from Kentucky are the headliners on the list of top guards in the upcoming NBA draft. Castle was a touted freshman who helped the Huskies win a second straight NCAA title with his size and defensive potential. Knecht scored in bunches as a veteran transfer. The Wildcats have a final crop of one-and-done players from former coach John Calipari’s tenure in Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham. Serbian teenage point guard Nikola Topic is another top prospect at the position.

