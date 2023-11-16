UConn’s Azzi Fudd to miss game against No. 20 Maryland due to knee injury

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press
UConn's Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball past North Carolina State's Madison Hayes (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B. DeBlaker]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Azzi Fudd sustained a knee injury in practice this week and was ruled out of Thursday’s game between the No. 8 Huskies and No. 20 Maryland. The junior, who has had an injury-plagued career, has averaged 11 points in the Huskies’ two games this season, a win over Dayton and a loss to No. 14 North Carolina State. UConn said in a statement that Fudd injured her knee in practice this week and that more information will be available “at a later date,” following testing.

