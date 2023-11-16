UConn’s Azzi Fudd to miss game against No. 20 Maryland due to knee injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Azzi Fudd sustained a knee injury in practice this week and was ruled out of Thursday’s game between the No. 8 Huskies and No. 20 Maryland. The junior, who has had an injury-plagued career, has averaged 11 points in the Huskies’ two games this season, a win over Dayton and a loss to No. 14 North Carolina State. UConn said in a statement that Fudd injured her knee in practice this week and that more information will be available “at a later date,” following testing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.