UConn’s Azzi Fudd returned after missing a year with right knee injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Azzi Fudd returned to the Huskies’ lineup on Wednesday night against Fairleigh Dickinson. Fudd suffered a right knee injury in practice on Nov. 14, 2023, after playing two games last season. She checked in with 3:39 left in the first quarter and finished with four points in 12 minutes. The victory gave coach Geno Auriemma the NCAA all-time wins record, with 1,217 victories in his 40-year career at the school.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.