UConn’s Azzi Fudd returned after missing a year with right knee injury

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
UConn guard Azzi Fudd, left and assistant coach Jamelle Elliott, right, help UConn guard Paige Bueckers up off the floor in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Azzi Fudd returned to the Huskies’ lineup on Wednesday night against Fairleigh Dickinson. Fudd suffered a right knee injury in practice on Nov. 14, 2023, after playing two games last season. She checked in with 3:39 left in the first quarter and finished with four points in 12 minutes. The victory gave coach Geno Auriemma the NCAA all-time wins record, with 1,217 victories in his 40-year career at the school.

