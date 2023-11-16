UConn’s Azzi Fudd misses UConn win over No. 20 Maryland due to knee injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Azzi Fudd sustained a knee injury in practice this week and missed Thursday’s 80-48 win over No. 20 Maryland. The junior, who has had an injury-plagued career, has averaged 11 points in the Huskies’ other two games this season, a win over Dayton and a loss to No. 14 North Carolina State. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Fudd suffered a non-contact injury in practice on Tuesday and still has some swelling. He says the team will know more after an MRI and other tests are conducted.

