UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards is ready to achieve her pro dream with WNBA draft around the corner

Aaliyah Edwards is set to achieve yet another dream. The Ontario native is a projected first-round pick for Monday’s WNBA draft after a successful four-year career with the UConn Huskies. The 6-foot-3 forward was a two-time all-American with the storied NCAA program, finishing out her senior season with career highs of 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. On March 21, the 21-year-old Edwards said she was ready to move on, passing up on one remaining year of college eligibility she had due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.