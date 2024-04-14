UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards is ready to achieve her pro dream with WNBA draft around the corner

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards drives to the basket in front of Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, rear, during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash]

Aaliyah Edwards is set to achieve yet another dream. The Ontario native is a projected first-round pick for Monday’s WNBA draft after a successful four-year career with the UConn Huskies. The 6-foot-3 forward was a two-time all-American with the storied NCAA program, finishing out her senior season with career highs of 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. On March 21, the 21-year-old Edwards said she was ready to move on, passing up on one remaining year of college eligibility she had due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

