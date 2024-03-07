UConn women sweep the Big East’s coach, player and freshman of the year awards

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 9 UConn, which went undefeated in league play this season, has also swept the conference’s coach, player and freshman of the year awards. Paige Bueckers, who averaged 22 points and 4.3 assists as the Huskies went 18-0 in the Big East, was the player of the year for the second time. She also won the award as a freshman following the 2020-21 season. Guard Ashlynn Shade, who stepped into a starting role as the Huskies dealt with five season-ending injuries, was the freshman of the year. She averaged 12.7 points per game. Their coach, Geno Auriemma, was selected as the Big East coach of the year for a 12th time after leading the program to a 26-5 record.

