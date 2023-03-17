UConn women still adjusting rotation ahead of March Madness

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Most coaches know their team’s identity and have a rotation set by the time the NCAA Tournament rolls around. But there are still a lot of questions for Geno Auriemma and second-seeded UConn. Former starters Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme only recently returned from injury to help the Huskies begin a run at a 12th national title and a 15th straight Final Four. Both are expected to play significant minutes when the second-seeded Huskies open their NCAA Tournament against No. 15 seed Vermont. The winner faces either No. 7 seed Baylor or No. 10 seed Alabama on Monday night.

