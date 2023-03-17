UConn women still adjusting rotation ahead of March Madness

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press
UConn's Azzi Fudd (35), Nika Muhl (10) and Aaliyah Edwards celebrate after their win over Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Most coaches know their team’s identity and have a rotation set by the time the NCAA Tournament rolls around. But there are still a lot of questions for Geno Auriemma and second-seeded UConn. Former starters Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme only recently returned from injury to help the Huskies begin a run at a 12th national title and a 15th straight Final Four. Both are expected to play significant minutes when the second-seeded Huskies open their NCAA Tournament against No. 15 seed Vermont. The winner faces either No. 7 seed Baylor or No. 10 seed Alabama on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.