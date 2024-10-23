UConn women again picked as preseason choice to win Big East led by Player of Year Paige Bueckers

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn is the clear choice to win the women’s title in the Big East Conference. Geno Auriemma’s team has been picked every year as the preseason No. 1 in the conference since the Huskies rejoined the Big East in 2020. The Huskies received all 10 possible first-place votes Wednesday from the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own teams. UConn, which is No. 2 in the preseason AP poll, returns Paige Bueckers, who was the conference’s Player of the Year last season. She is predicted to win it again. The Huskies also have the top freshman in Sarah Strong.

