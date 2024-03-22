UConn will begin its quest for a 12th national title as a No. 3 seed with an injury-depleted team

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma has had years when he was very confident his team would be making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. This is not one of them. The Huskies (29-5), the No. 3 seed in the Portland 3 regional, come into Saturday’s game with No. 14 seeded Jackson State (26-6) with a very short bench. The loss of little-used reserve Amari DeBerry to a concussion just before the postseason was the sixth season-ending injury for Connecticut, which leaves the Huskies with eight players, only six of whom play significant minutes. Three of those are freshmen, two of whom start. No, 6 seed Syracuse will face No. 11 seed Arizona in Saturday’s other game in Storrs.

