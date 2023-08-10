UConn star Paige Bueckers says she’s cleared to play a year after ACL injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers announced on Instagram that she’s been cleared to play a year after having ACL surgery on her left knee. Bueckers, who was the AP Player of the Year as a freshman, said earlier this summer that she had been participating in all basketball activities except for playing 5-on-5. Bueckers has missed most of the past two seasons because of injuries to her left knee. The first, a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, came during her sophomore season. She returned at the end of that season, helping UConn make its 14th straight Final Four before losing to South Carolina in the national championship game.

