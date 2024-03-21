UConn star Aaliyah Edwards will enter the WNBA draft following the NCAA Tournament

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn center Aaliyah Edwards says she will enter the WNBA draft, in which she is expected to be a first-round pick. The 6-foot-3 senior from Kingston, Ontario, revealed her plans in a video posted Thursday on social media. The Huskies begin NCAA Tournament play on Saturday. Edwards is averaging 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. She had one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teammates Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin recently announced that they will spend one more year with the Huskies.

