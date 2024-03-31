UConn proud of Big East’s basketball pedigree even as football money upends college sports

BOSTON (AP) — Alabama and the rest of the football fans in the Southeastern Conference are about to find out what Big East basketball is all about. The Crimson Tide have won 18 NCAA football championships but have never been to a men’s basketball Final Four. They will meet top-seeded UConn in the national semifinals on April 6. The Huskies have a chance to win back-to-back NCAA titles. That would make it six in 13 years for the Big East, the league that takes pride in its basketball pedigree even as football money upended the rest of college sports.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.