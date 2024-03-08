UConn point guard Nika Muhl announces she won’t return next season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn point guard Nika Muhl says she will leave the Huskies at the end of the season, forgoing her extra year of eligibility. The senior from Croatia announced her decision on social media. Muhl is a two-time Big East defensive player of the year. She’s averaging 7.2 points and 6.8 assists this season. Several other Huskies who also could have ended their college careers after the season, including Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin, had earlier announced their intention to return. Senior forward Aaliyah Edwards also has an extra year of eligibility, but has not announced her plans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.