UConn opens March Madness run with 95-52 rout of Vermont

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 28 points, Dorka Juhasz added a double-double and No. 2 seed UConn routed 15th seed Vermont 95-52 on Saturday, giving the Huskies a 29th straight win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Juhasz scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, the Hungarian’s 13th double-double this season for the Huskies. Caroline Ducharme added 12 points, helping Connecticut (30-5) to its 26th, 30-win season during Geno Auriemma’s 38 years as coach. Catherine Gilwee scored 14 points, while Emma Utterback and Maria Myklebust each had 13 for Vermont (25-7), which had its 17-game winning streak snapped. UConn will play either No. 7 seed Baylor or 10th-seeded Alabama on Monday.

