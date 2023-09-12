UConn loses its starting quarterback to injury for the 2nd straight season

UConn starting quarterback Joe Fagnano will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Huskies loss to Georgia State. Fagnano, a transfer from Maine, was injured during a designed quarterback run in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 35-14 loss in Atlanta. Coach Jim Mora says Ta’Quan Roberson, a transfer from Penn State, will take over the starting duties for UConn, which hosts FIU on Saturday. Zion Turner, a sophomore who started 12 games for the Huskies last season, will serve as Roberson’s backup.

