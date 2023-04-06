UConn-Kansas highlights Big East-Big 12 slate next season

The past two national champions will meet when Connecticut visits Kansas as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle next season. The announcement of the fifth year in the scheduling alliance comes four days after the Huskies beat San Diego State for the NCAA Tournament title. Kansas, the 2022 champ, lost in the second round in a record 33rd consecutive tournament appearance. The Huskies-Jayhawks meeting highlights the Dec. 1 slate of games. Texas and Oklahoma are part of the schedule in their final Big 12 season before joining the Southeastern Conference.

