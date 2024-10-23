UConn is preseason pick to win Big East; Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner Player of Year choice

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn is in a familiar place at the top of the Big East preseason poll. The Huskies received all 10 possible first-place votes Wednesday from the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own teams. The defending national champions were 18-2 in the conference last season and won the Big East Tournament championship before going on to win a second consecutive NCAA title. Creighton was picked second with the conference’s preseason Player of the Year, Ryan Kalkbrenner. The 7-foot-1 senior has been the league’s Defensive Player of the Year the past three seasons, joining Patrick Ewing and Alonzo Mourning as the only three players ever to do that.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.