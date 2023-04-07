UConn guard Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA draft

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins has announced that he will leave college and enter the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gaithersburg, Maryland averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this past season, helping lead the Huskies to the program’s fifth NCAA Tournament title. He averaged 16.3 points in the Huskies’ six games in the NCAA Tournament and shot 50% from 3-point range (21 of 42). Hawkins, projected by many as a first-round pick, made the announcement Friday while appearing with coach Dan Hurley on ESPN’s NBA Today show.

