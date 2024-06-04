UConn gives Geno Auriemma a 5-year contract extension, valued at $18.7 million

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced a five-year extension for women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma on Tuesday. Auriemma’s contract extension, which runs through 2029, is valued at $18.7 million over the five-year term and includes the opportunity to earn additional compensation in the form of performance-based incentives. He will receive a base salary of $400,000 per year and an additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations of $2.94 million for the 2024-25 season, which increases by $200,000 each year through the contract. Auriemma will enter his 40th season at the school next year. He’s won 11 national championships which is the most ever.

